Favorites
The Circle with Disney ($99) device is this small 3.25 inch cube whose rechargeable internal battery means it can't be deactivated by children. How does it work? Circle with Disney isn't a router but uses your existing internet setup. It employs "ARP spoofing," a technique that can be used to hack networks, to actually safeguard your WiFi. As your data moves between home devices and your router, it's redirected to this device for encryption and monitoring.
BRCK by UshahidiThink information is beautiful? A reliable internet connection is still hard to come by in much of Africa, especially in areas that have shaky infrastructure and regular power outages. BRCK, the much-anticipated modem from non-profit Ushahidi, is rugged enough for sandstorms, all-day blackouts, and up to 20 people (though probably about seven at full speed), should be ready to ship by April. “If it works in Africa, it’ll work anywhere,” Ushahidi’s Juliana Rotich says.