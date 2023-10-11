SubscribeSign In
The Circle with Disney ($99) device is this small 3.25 inch cube whose rechargeable internal battery means it can't be deactivated by children. How does it work? Circle with Disney isn't a router but uses your existing internet setup. It employs "ARP spoofing," a technique that can be used to hack networks, to actually safeguard your WiFi. As your data moves between home devices and your router, it's redirected to this device for encryption and monitoring.
Canary cameras detect motion and send Willson alerts with a video clip of the activity. From the app, he can summon law enforcement if desired.
Sick of asking someone at the coffee shop to watch your laptop every time you need to step away? John Cochran's Scroll Top Lock Box security system addresses that common annoyance by safely locking your electronics.
Dojo is available for pre-order via Amazon for $99 with 12 months of service (the usual suggested retail price is $199 for the same service). It will begin shipping early 2016.
BRCK by UshahidiThink information is beautiful? A reliable internet connection is still hard to come by in much of Africa, especially in areas that have shaky infrastructure and regular power outages. BRCK, the much-anticipated modem from non-profit Ushahidi, is rugged enough for sandstorms, all-day blackouts, and up to 20 people (though probably about seven at full speed), should be ready to ship by April. “If it works in Africa, it’ll work anywhere,” Ushahidi’s Juliana Rotich says.
Dropcam cameras with motion detectors are installed throughout the property. Willson also uses them to manage beer and wine fermentation remotely.
Founded in 2005, Myfox benefits from years of consumer insight that newer smart home security startups lack. Studying user feedback from across Europe, the French company found 30 percent of users were unplugging their cameras when home to protect themselves from hackers' prying eyes.
Split House is built for a young professional family wouldfrom-home capabilities, entertainment, additional children in the future etc
Studio GSBN carves a slice out of a Sydney home to fill its interior with sunshine.
The split provides abundant natural light and a subtle pause, as well as a physical and visual connection down to the kitchen.
