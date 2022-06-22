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Collection by JENNIFER SHORT

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Custom kitchen island and storage fronts bring a uniqueness and functionality to this aesthetically pleasing space.
Custom kitchen island and storage fronts bring a uniqueness and functionality to this aesthetically pleasing space.
The aluminum windows are powder coated in a charcoal color, which is intended to match the shadows created by the forest and help the building further blend in.
The aluminum windows are powder coated in a charcoal color, which is intended to match the shadows created by the forest and help the building further blend in.
The home is like stepping into a time capsule.
The home is like stepping into a time capsule.
The exterior terrace, water channel, deck, and window wall of Matt and Jon Andersen-Miller's renovated midcentury home.
The exterior terrace, water channel, deck, and window wall of Matt and Jon Andersen-Miller's renovated midcentury home.