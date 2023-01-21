Favorites
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
"Also consider performance when purchasing an older house, as these properties use a ton of energy,” says Schaer. “Many midcentury homes are minimally insulated and can be costly and challenging to remedy. For example, if you want to add insulation to a roof, you have to add it above the roof because there is no cavity for insulation."
24 more saves