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After spending several years in Tokyo, a family revamps an American Foursquare with a fresh floor plan, a glassy extension, and an appreciation of Japanese design.
After spending several years in Tokyo, a family revamps an American Foursquare with a fresh floor plan, a glassy extension, and an appreciation of Japanese design.
Architect Gabriel Montañés brought in marés sandstone and indigenous plants to restore a 19th-century family home that sat abandoned for decades.
Architect Gabriel Montañés brought in marés sandstone and indigenous plants to restore a 19th-century family home that sat abandoned for decades.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">A fireplace from Cheminees Philippe</span> warms the living room and the upstairs master bedroom. Extra heating, if needed, is supplied by an underfloor system.
A fireplace from Cheminees Philippe
Norske Mikrohus tells us that demand is growing for their four turnkey tiny home models—but the company cautions against high international shipping costs.
Norske Mikrohus tells us that demand is growing for their four turnkey tiny home models—but the company cautions against high international shipping costs.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">After renovating an Airstream—and traveling in it for nine months—Caroline Burke and her husband, Riley Haakon, came across a listing for their dream model: a 1975 Argosy trailer. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Caroline said, ‘Do you wanna do another one?’ I was like, no,” Riley says with a laugh. “But we bought it, and this is it.”</span>
After renovating an Airstream—and traveling in it for nine months—Caroline Burke and her husband, Riley Haakon, came across a listing for their dream model: a 1975 Argosy trailer.
The home features Oak hardwood floors and energy effiecient windows and doors throughout.
The home features Oak hardwood floors and energy effiecient windows and doors throughout.
Sara Bjurbäck and Jonathan Strömberg kitted out a used cargo vehicle to realize their vanlife fantasy on a budget.
Sara Bjurbäck and Jonathan Strömberg kitted out a used cargo vehicle to realize their vanlife fantasy on a budget.
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.
Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.