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A custom unit now surrounds the couch seating, with wood sconces from <a href="cedarandmoss.com/">C... & Moss</a>. The accent chair is from <a href="www.sohohome.com/us... Hom</a>e, and the coffee table via <a href="www.roomandboard.com/">R... & Board</a>.
The wall dots are from <a href="www.muuto.com/pro... The curved edges to the cabinetry balance the home's many angles.
Hesketh and Bokoff designed the 23-foot-long console and bar cabinet for storage and display, with fluted details and rounded corners to offset the home's many sharp angles. The brass hardware is from <a href="loandcointeriors.com/pro... & CO</a>.
The walls are <a href="www.benjaminmoore.com/en-... Moore</a> Bali in the couple's daughter's bedroom.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
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