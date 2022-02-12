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Collection by Karen Hejzlar

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Howmeowner and designer Ghislaine Viñas painted the glass front door's frame in Benjamin Moore's lemon-y hue, Baby Chick. Her graphic designer husband Jaime created the numerical graphic that also serves as a privacy screen.
Howmeowner and designer Ghislaine Viñas painted the glass front door's frame in Benjamin Moore's lemon-y hue, Baby Chick. Her graphic designer husband Jaime created the numerical graphic that also serves as a privacy screen.
The rundown barn sat on twenty-five acres of countryside in Devon.
The rundown barn sat on twenty-five acres of countryside in Devon.
The barn received a new coat of paint to sync with the house.
The barn received a new coat of paint to sync with the house.
A Crosswater Teardrop Grande Bathtub is placed on top of Daltile Antico Scuro flooring and illuminated by an AND Lighting Pebble chandelier.
A Crosswater Teardrop Grande Bathtub is placed on top of Daltile Antico Scuro flooring and illuminated by an AND Lighting Pebble chandelier.
At the end of the hall is the primary suite, with the living room to the right.
At the end of the hall is the primary suite, with the living room to the right.
“Everyone who comes over wants to sit in the nook,” says Natalie, especially teenagers. “It’s quiet. They can whisper there.” The ceiling light is Urban Electric Form.
“Everyone who comes over wants to sit in the nook,” says Natalie, especially teenagers. “It’s quiet. They can whisper there.” The ceiling light is Urban Electric Form.
In a sitting alcove off the dining room, there’s a Brooks Lounge chair Four Hands placed with a Hand carved Senufo Stool. A built-in buffet is composed of leftover tile that Natalie has collected throughout her career, and cabinets by Sims Lohman.
In a sitting alcove off the dining room, there’s a Brooks Lounge chair Four Hands placed with a Hand carved Senufo Stool. A built-in buffet is composed of leftover tile that Natalie has collected throughout her career, and cabinets by Sims Lohman.
The kitchen flooring is 24” x 24” DalTile Chadwick Charcoal Tile and the wall tile is by Heath Ceramics.
The kitchen flooring is 24” x 24” DalTile Chadwick Charcoal Tile and the wall tile is by Heath Ceramics.
The walnut cabinets are natural walnut, designed by Natalie Officer for Sims Lohman. Kitchen appliances are Miele.
The walnut cabinets are natural walnut, designed by Natalie Officer for Sims Lohman. Kitchen appliances are Miele.
The main body of the house is clad in cedar painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Caviar, joined with Buechel Stone Spalted Oak Sienna Flats, and natural cedar on the ends. Each finish alludes to the different eras of the house, layered together, with the painted cedar marking “the original body of the home,” says Natalie. “The stone felt like it was an important element of the earth to bring in, and the two other cedar elements at the ends are additions.”
The main body of the house is clad in cedar painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Caviar, joined with Buechel Stone Spalted Oak Sienna Flats, and natural cedar on the ends. Each finish alludes to the different eras of the house, layered together, with the painted cedar marking “the original body of the home,” says Natalie. “The stone felt like it was an important element of the earth to bring in, and the two other cedar elements at the ends are additions.”
The brass backsplash was a risky experiment carried off by Natalie, who started with unlacquered 4x8 foot sheets, then gave them patina by covering them in vinegar, ketchup, and salt, and leaving them out in the sun. The resulting pattern was aligned as carefully as possible, and the surface sealed. “We just had to essentially cut the topography into a way that felt really great,” says Natalie.
The brass backsplash was a risky experiment carried off by Natalie, who started with unlacquered 4x8 foot sheets, then gave them patina by covering them in vinegar, ketchup, and salt, and leaving them out in the sun. The resulting pattern was aligned as carefully as possible, and the surface sealed. “We just had to essentially cut the topography into a way that felt really great,” says Natalie.
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.
In the kitchen, minimalism prevails. Jared notes that the use of plywood was loosely inspired by design seen in the 1960s Sonoma County Sea Ranch community. "It's something that one of my heroes, [architect] Barbara Bestor has done very well," he says.
In the kitchen, minimalism prevails. Jared notes that the use of plywood was loosely inspired by design seen in the 1960s Sonoma County Sea Ranch community. "It's something that one of my heroes, [architect] Barbara Bestor has done very well," he says.
Quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile between the doorways complement the space's walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
Quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile between the doorways complement the space's walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
Georgina, Diego, and their two children, 10-year-old Nicoletta and seven-year-old Arturo.
Georgina, Diego, and their two children, 10-year-old Nicoletta and seven-year-old Arturo.

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