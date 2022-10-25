SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Gabriella Archer

Favorites

View 6 Photos
In one of the bathrooms, a pale-pink sink pops against the floor-to-ceiling tile-work.
In one of the bathrooms, a pale-pink sink pops against the floor-to-ceiling tile-work.
The main dining area—another space dressed in custom woodwork—sits near the kitchen.
The main dining area—another space dressed in custom woodwork—sits near the kitchen.
Inside, crisp white ceilings complement the home's original wood-wrapped walls.
Inside, crisp white ceilings complement the home's original wood-wrapped walls.