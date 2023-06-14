SubscribeSign In
Light and shadows move across the rammed-earth wall panels throughout the day, creating a radiant heat source welcomed in this cool, often-windy Carmel microclimate.
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
A fusion of complex‭, ‬swirling forms and captivating materiality, Gehry‮’‬s Guggenheim Museum not only changed the way that architects and people think about museums, but also boosted Bilbao's economy.‭ ‬In fact‭, ‬the phenomenon of a city‮’‬s transformation following the construction of a significant piece of architecture is now referred to as the‭ ‬‮"‬Bilbao Effect‭.‬‮"‬‭
