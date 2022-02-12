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Collection by Melinda Fishman

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A 580-square-foot terrace complete with outdoor kitchen sits above a new garage. The terrace’s design was inspired in part by New York’s High Line, says Rick, with its varied and immersive plantings, expanded steel-mesh guardrail, and lighting beneath ipe handrail caps.
A 580-square-foot terrace complete with outdoor kitchen sits above a new garage. The terrace’s design was inspired in part by New York’s High Line, says Rick, with its varied and immersive plantings, expanded steel-mesh guardrail, and lighting beneath ipe handrail caps.
Clark's bathroom doubles as the guest bathroom.
Clark's bathroom doubles as the guest bathroom.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
The primary bath has large slabs of porcelain tiles made to look like veined marble, which cost much less than real stone. The seamless concrete floor flows into the curb-less shower for access. There is in-wall storage on the left, and the sink and countertop are made of seamless Corian. The wood door pockets away.
The primary bath has large slabs of porcelain tiles made to look like veined marble, which cost much less than real stone. The seamless concrete floor flows into the curb-less shower for access. There is in-wall storage on the left, and the sink and countertop are made of seamless Corian. The wood door pockets away.
The new upstairs bathroom, inspired by a 1992 Robin Williams movie, juxtaposes hexagonal and rectangular white tiles, as well as blue grout with four pops of yellow metal (matching the color of the original house's front door).
The new upstairs bathroom, inspired by a 1992 Robin Williams movie, juxtaposes hexagonal and rectangular white tiles, as well as blue grout with four pops of yellow metal (matching the color of the original house's front door).
Cuddington designed the sanctuary with "a migratory mindset. This house has the ability on all three levels to make programmatic changes so it’s not so singular in its thinking," he says. Consider the upper floor, marked by a staircase framed in whitewashed plywood. This area had the potential from the get-go for "the children to move up here and have their autonomy," at some point, he adds, "but what we didn’t know is how important it would be during COVID as a breakout space for Zoom calls and distance learning."
Cuddington designed the sanctuary with "a migratory mindset. This house has the ability on all three levels to make programmatic changes so it’s not so singular in its thinking," he says. Consider the upper floor, marked by a staircase framed in whitewashed plywood. This area had the potential from the get-go for "the children to move up here and have their autonomy," at some point, he adds, "but what we didn’t know is how important it would be during COVID as a breakout space for Zoom calls and distance learning."
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
Even with multiple structures across their 10-acre property in Maine, Diana Arcadipone and Scott Berk only had one bathroom. This 560-square-foot guesthouse by architect Leslie Benson gives them a second, as well as space for visiting family and friends.
Even with multiple structures across their 10-acre property in Maine, Diana Arcadipone and Scott Berk only had one bathroom. This 560-square-foot guesthouse by architect Leslie Benson gives them a second, as well as space for visiting family and friends.
Josh and Natalie Pritchard’s residence in the woods of New Gloucester, Maine, consists of two parallel gable structures connected by a breezeway. The taller building is the home, and the shorter is a two-car garage with an in-law apartment. The Pritchard children call the wetlands behind the house “fairy land.”
Josh and Natalie Pritchard’s residence in the woods of New Gloucester, Maine, consists of two parallel gable structures connected by a breezeway. The taller building is the home, and the shorter is a two-car garage with an in-law apartment. The Pritchard children call the wetlands behind the house “fairy land.”
Subway tile lines the compact bathroom that's fitted out with low-flow Kohler fixtures.
Subway tile lines the compact bathroom that's fitted out with low-flow Kohler fixtures.
Scott and Lauren’s compact backyard home is located in the back half of their 5,000-square-foot lot in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland.
Scott and Lauren’s compact backyard home is located in the back half of their 5,000-square-foot lot in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland.
Bamboo bathroom caddies from Muji complement a leather-bound mirror by Jacques Adnet for Gubi. In keeping with the home’s old-new dynamic, a 1920s vintage Kohler sink is furnished with a brushed gold faucet from Kohler’s Purist Collection. “The process of remodeling reflected a discovery, a real blending,” says Jennifer.
Bamboo bathroom caddies from Muji complement a leather-bound mirror by Jacques Adnet for Gubi. In keeping with the home’s old-new dynamic, a 1920s vintage Kohler sink is furnished with a brushed gold faucet from Kohler’s Purist Collection. “The process of remodeling reflected a discovery, a real blending,” says Jennifer.
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
Floor Plan of Mouse House by Shin Shin Architecture
Floor Plan of Mouse House by Shin Shin Architecture
“I wanted the house to feel like a boat in the middle of the forest or on an island, standing alone,
“I wanted the house to feel like a boat in the middle of the forest or on an island, standing alone,
Built on a shale ridge with a 35-foot drop-off, Scott and Julie Pelletier’s house in Maine comprises a succession of simple gables.
Built on a shale ridge with a 35-foot drop-off, Scott and Julie Pelletier’s house in Maine comprises a succession of simple gables.

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