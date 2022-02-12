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Multiple options and upgrades for the H03 are available, including a gas- or wood-burning fireplace and up to two walls of glass.
Multiple options and upgrades for the H03 are available, including a gas- or wood-burning fireplace and up to two walls of glass.
4335 Kaikoo Place, on O‘ahu, Hawaii, is currently listed for $3,750,000 by Noel Shaw of Hawai`i Life.
4335 Kaikoo Place, on O‘ahu, Hawaii, is currently listed for $3,750,000 by Noel Shaw of Hawai`i Life.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
With ideas of spaciousness in mind, Cover created an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area to give Alice’s ADU a voluminous feel. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The two-bedroom ADU features built-ins in every room</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. </span>
The two-bedroom ADU features built-ins in every room
"The simplicity of the program, the clarity of the siting and the design, and the elementary materials and means of construction come together to make a home that is both dramatic and at ease."
"The simplicity of the program, the clarity of the siting and the design, and the elementary materials and means of construction come together to make a home that is both dramatic and at ease."
The couple named their company Konga after the young son, Vinca’s mispronunciation of the Lithuanian word for “socks” when he was learning to speak. “For us, it formed a symbolic association with the feeling of the earth under bare feet,” says Goda. “It encouraged us to leave our footprint, but with minimal impact on nature and meaningful value to humans.”
The couple named their company Konga after the young son, Vinca’s mispronunciation of the Lithuanian word for “socks” when he was learning to speak. “For us, it formed a symbolic association with the feeling of the earth under bare feet,” says Goda. “It encouraged us to leave our footprint, but with minimal impact on nature and meaningful value to humans.”
Storage is cleverly concealed beneath the sleeping areas, making the most of the compact floor plan. A row of windows alongside the bed connects inhabitants to the natural surroundings.
Storage is cleverly concealed beneath the sleeping areas, making the most of the compact floor plan. A row of windows alongside the bed connects inhabitants to the natural surroundings.
Dyer allocated the entry to the niche, saving and reinstalling the woodwork. It frames a beckoning view of the kitchen, as well as the striking new windows over the sink.
Dyer allocated the entry to the niche, saving and reinstalling the woodwork. It frames a beckoning view of the kitchen, as well as the striking new windows over the sink.
The breezeway between the main cabin and the summer porch acts as a third living space in the summer and on mild spring and fall days, linking the separate structures. “The walls slanting over the breezeway create an implied arch between the cabin and the summer porch, lending a sense of intimacy to the heart of the house,” says Diane.
The breezeway between the main cabin and the summer porch acts as a third living space in the summer and on mild spring and fall days, linking the separate structures. “The walls slanting over the breezeway create an implied arch between the cabin and the summer porch, lending a sense of intimacy to the heart of the house,” says Diane.
“We definitely wanted to preserve the character of the home and make sure that it always fits the neighborhood,” says designer Jenny Bassett. To that end, the team kept the front façade intact, only repainting and adding new landscaping. The fireplace in the living room was also retained, so wood is stored in the front yard for easy access.
“We definitely wanted to preserve the character of the home and make sure that it always fits the neighborhood,” says designer Jenny Bassett. To that end, the team kept the front façade intact, only repainting and adding new landscaping. The fireplace in the living room was also retained, so wood is stored in the front yard for easy access.
Designed by HGA Architects and Engineers—a firm with offices in eight cities across the country, including Minneapolis—these prefab cabins were designed off-site before being transported to the park and set atop a series of concrete piers.
Designed by HGA Architects and Engineers—a firm with offices in eight cities across the country, including Minneapolis—these prefab cabins were designed off-site before being transported to the park and set atop a series of concrete piers.
"My goal was to carry on the client’s family legacy by creating a very special place that took inspiration from the landscape,” explains architect Tom Kundig.
"My goal was to carry on the client’s family legacy by creating a very special place that took inspiration from the landscape,” explains architect Tom Kundig.
This Cypress-clad farmhouse by Workaday Design nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Appalachia was a family affair.
This Cypress-clad farmhouse by Workaday Design nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Appalachia was a family affair.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
Intended primarily as a social gathering place, the house has no dedicated bedrooms.
Intended primarily as a social gathering place, the house has no dedicated bedrooms.

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