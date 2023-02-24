The master bedroom; the painting is by Radcliffe Bailey.
Uni exposed the ceiling beams, formerly concealed by drywall and a kitschy light fixture upon which Schenk would hit his head. They built a platform bed using a couple of hollow doors as a surface for the mattress.
In the upstairs bedroom, built-in shelving surrounding the window frames provides storage space for books and mementos.
The clients' teenage son was given a more colorful bedroom with an elevated bed and a small climbing wall.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
The bedroom displays more existing wood ceiling beams and a storage loft above the bathroom.
A small door opens and connects the rooftop deck area and the landscape to the upper-level bedroom.
The master bedroom living area is separated from the bedroom by a glass-enclosed, plant-filled courtyard that also provides ventilation to the bathroom and wardrobe.
The sleeping area, outfitted with a California king-size bed with a built-in headboard made from Baltic birch, showcases expansive views of the mountain landscape, connecting guests to nature.
The open bed area is nestled into the front of the Airstream, resting upon dresser-drawers that stretch into the wheel wells.
"The dark, moody primary suite and its contrast to the bright and airy primary bathroom shower are another favorite of both the design team and the homeowners,
Calvin Klein linens cover the bed in the primary bedroom while a vintage folding screen serves as a headboard.