A series of “stacked boxes” laid the foundation for this Sea Ranch–inspired home on a narrow site set on two flood zones and filled with protected redwoods.
Rian and Melissa Jorgensen's 2 Bar House in Menlo Park boasts all the usual green design suspects: energy-efficient lighting, good insulation, renewable material finishes, radiant heat, and the roof is pre-wired for future PV panels. Executed by Feldman Architecture, the house requires only natural lighting during the day which keeps energy costs way down. Still, the most stunning aspect of the green design is the living roof planted with succulents, aloe, viviums, and ice plants. "I'm absolutely glad that we did it," says Melissa. "It turned out so well and I really enjoy sitting up there and taking advantage of it as much as I can. It's very peaceful." Read more about this total remodel here.
The backyard sports a sequence of raised flower and vegetable beds and two green roofs—one atop the workshop and other atop the back entrance.
A guest bedroom, with furniture from Room & Board, overlooks the bridge above the dining courtyard. The home’s landscape architecture is by Ventura, California–based Jack Kiesel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
"In this project, we got so much benefit out of this 'secret garden' for the master suite along with all of these environmental benefits that the residents were excited to embrace. It's one of the pieces we are happiest about," says architect Jonathan Feldman.
The couple flipped the typical townhouse layout by putting the bedrooms on the ground floor and the living areas upstairs. “The lower floors of machiyas tend to be cave-like,” says Chris, “so we decided to sleep in the cave and live upstairs in the bright open area.”
A look at the lower-level bathroom and courtyard garden.
A translucent glass door leads to the primary suite and yoga room. The walk-in shower is lined in dark blue fiberglass; the fixtures are from Sanwa.
Built in 1933, this Bauhaus-inspired home was designed for the family of well-known composer and pianist Henry Cowell by the renowned master architectural firm Morrow & Morrow, a few years after Irving Morrow designed the architectural components of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Each of the four bedrooms offers its own quiet, light-filled oasis to rest and relax.
“As a practice, we are interested in honesty of materials and celebration of the tectonics of the structure,” says architect Simon Knight. “We quite like that approach and aesthetic—and that’s where the idea for the vaulted roof space came from.”
A Murphy bed concealed in a first-floor wall provides an extra sleeping space.
Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
Whimsical, cement goldfish tiles decorate the floor of the kid's bathroom.
Ridge skylights in a vaulted ceiling welcome light into the open living space of the family's home.
Extruded bay windows become sleeping nooks for the kids.
