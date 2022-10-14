SubscribeSign In
The slats on the window offer solar protection and privacy. “Before the slats were installed, it really felt like you were just living on the street,” says Vanbesien.
The home, which is located on waterfront property, sits atop cement columns as both a safety measure and to take advantage of the ocean views.
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
