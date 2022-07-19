The bar is topped with a solid maple slab fabricated by local artisan Brendan Rivison. "We couldn't find a slab long enough, so I added a piece in the center and turned it 90 degrees, so the grain changes direction," Walker says. "This beautifully and subtly delineates the server pick-up zone."
Pops of blue throughout, from the chairs to the coffee mugs to the washroom vestibule, are an affectionate nod to the original Fergie's Cafe. "It's smartened up, but the heart is the same," Jake says.
“We designed the landscape and house in tandem to ensure continuity between the exterior and interior,” diNiord says. An outdoor sling chair by Croft House sits in front of the outdoor shower under the covered patio in front of the primary bedroom.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
The pool was purposefully constructed close to the indoor living spaces in order to contribute to the interior ambiance. The material palette was informed by the color of the surrounding trees—clay brick for the walls, wood for the soffits, and stone for the flooring.
"The tiny home is parked in a forest, where there's an old stone quarry," Anna says. "The land belongs to our friend Andy, who suggested we build outdoor tables with some of the boulders."
Embodied energy, gray water, black water, carbon footprint—the list of sustainable design terms goes on and on, and we're here to help you make sense of them.
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
Questions from your contractor mean that they have taken the time to review the construction documents or drawings and scope of work.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
Big Wood Residence
It was important for MAPA to highlight the original vernacular of the ranch residence, so the design firm embraced the large covered porch.
The hotel’s gathering areas feature lush, native greenery and a vibrant mix of locally crafted products from the Oaxacan region.