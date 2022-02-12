Favorites
The alternating glass-and-brickwork design was key to getting the lighting just right. “It allows light always to enter without being too harsh or direct,” says Jimena. The space is warmed with scattered rugs and wooden furniture, including a rocking chair that belonged to the artist’s great-grandparents.
Artist Jimena García Álvarez-Buylla stands outside the pleated brick facade of her home and studio on the outskirts of Mexico City. The triangular building, designed by Estudio MMX, is set amid greenery on the same plot of land where Jimena grew up and her mother still lives. An open-layout ground floor holds a living area, a sleeping area, and a kitchenette.
