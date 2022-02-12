SubscribeSign In
This 1974 advertisement shows off Togo’s unique form as a symbol of the time period’s revolutionary spirit.
Resident's Offset coffee table is joined by Ligne Roset Togo sofas and a chair by Blu Dot in the living room. The shelving unit is from Vitsoe.
The alternating glass-and-brickwork design was key to getting the lighting just right. “It allows light always to enter without being too harsh or direct,” says Jimena. The space is warmed with scattered rugs and wooden furniture, including a rocking chair that belonged to the artist’s great-grandparents.
Jimena selects which of her pieces will stay on display and which will be archived in her double-height studio.
“All the built-in furniture in the space is me learning to design furniture as I find new things I need solved,” says Jimena.
An open-layout ground floor holds a living area, a sleeping area, and a kitchenette.
Artist Jimena García Álvarez-Buylla stands outside the pleated brick facade of her home and studio on the outskirts of Mexico City. The triangular building, designed by Estudio MMX, is set amid greenery on the same plot of land where Jimena grew up and her mother still lives. An open-layout ground floor holds a living area, a sleeping area, and a kitchenette.
The finished attic is a standout feature, creating an additional flexible space inside the apartment.
One of the apartment's many windows overlooks a cozy alcove tub.
Natural wood floors, expansive windows, and crisp white carpentry create an airy, contemporary living space.
Traditional blue and white azulejos tiles define the bright kitchen.
With plenty of storage and pretty details like the scalloped pantry doors and oversized pendant light by Lana Launay, the new kitchen blends practicality with whimsy.
