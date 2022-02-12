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Collection by Fred Ogram

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The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
Rojkind Arquitectos and TUUX custom designed and fabricated all of the furniture and built-ins to complement the hexagonal architecture.
Rojkind Arquitectos and TUUX custom designed and fabricated all of the furniture and built-ins to complement the hexagonal architecture.