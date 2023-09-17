Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kathleen Pansmith

Favorites

View 38 Photos
The bathroom is clad in terra-cotta tile, echoing the kitchen.
The bathroom is clad in terra-cotta tile, echoing the kitchen.
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
A massive pine beam defines the master bathroom.
A massive pine beam defines the master bathroom.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
Artwork by Octavia Tomyn adorns the living room, where Huggy faux-shearling chairs flank a Chub coffee table, both designed by Sarah Ellison. A neutral rug from Nikau ties the pieces together. The artwork is by Octavia Tomyn.
Artwork by Octavia Tomyn adorns the living room, where Huggy faux-shearling chairs flank a Chub coffee table, both designed by Sarah Ellison. A neutral rug from Nikau ties the pieces together. The artwork is by Octavia Tomyn.
A built-in counter by the kitchen acts as a workspace.
A built-in counter by the kitchen acts as a workspace.
A well-organized entryway leads to a living room that opens to gardens on two sides.
A well-organized entryway leads to a living room that opens to gardens on two sides.
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
The kitchen and dining space lead to a sunken lounge anchored by a fireplace built with stone from Sydney-based provider Eco Outdoor. Art by Bobby Clark hangs above a sofa from HK Living accented with pillows from Città Design. The rugs are from Armadillo &amp; Co.
The kitchen and dining space lead to a sunken lounge anchored by a fireplace built with stone from Sydney-based provider Eco Outdoor. Art by Bobby Clark hangs above a sofa from HK Living accented with pillows from Città Design. The rugs are from Armadillo &amp; Co.
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
"We give every client a questionnaire," Kevin says. "The first question asks what they need in their home. No compromise. The second question asks what they want in their home. And the third question asks what would blow their mind. At the end of the day, I’m looking to fit all of those things into their tiny home."
"We give every client a questionnaire," Kevin says. "The first question asks what they need in their home. No compromise. The second question asks what they want in their home. And the third question asks what would blow their mind. At the end of the day, I’m looking to fit all of those things into their tiny home."
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.

18 more saves