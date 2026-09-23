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Collection by Ryan Peterson

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The reddish mahogany of the kitchen island and lower cabinets add warmth to what was previously a stark-white room. A vintage pendant light hangs above.
The reddish mahogany of the kitchen island and lower cabinets add warmth to what was previously a stark-white room. A vintage pendant light hangs above.
The kitchen is saturated in various shades of yellow and buttercream, to mimic the feeling of being in a sun-drenched room.
The kitchen is saturated in various shades of yellow and buttercream, to mimic the feeling of being in a sun-drenched room.
The renovated den, including refinished millwork and window frames, new built-in lower shelving, new carpet, and the preserved original wood stove.
The renovated den, including refinished millwork and window frames, new built-in lower shelving, new carpet, and the preserved original wood stove.
Oak plywood cabinetry at left and creates new storage space (including a spot for the cats' litter box), as does the shoe shelving at left. The wallpaper covering the doors is by Detroit Wallpaper.
Oak plywood cabinetry at left and creates new storage space (including a spot for the cats' litter box), as does the shoe shelving at left. The wallpaper covering the doors is by Detroit Wallpaper.
The living room now feels more spacious and full of light thanks to a cathedral-style ceiling with skylights, while the kitchen is connected with the space as one large great room.
The living room now feels more spacious and full of light thanks to a cathedral-style ceiling with skylights, while the kitchen is connected with the space as one large great room.