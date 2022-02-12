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Collection by Quinn

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When neighbors were getting rid of an old half pipe, Leah and Jakeh scooped it up, creating a skate ramp for their kids in the front yard. “We used plants to border it to make it feel like it was always there,” says Leah.
When neighbors were getting rid of an old half pipe, Leah and Jakeh scooped it up, creating a skate ramp for their kids in the front yard. “We used plants to border it to make it feel like it was always there,” says Leah.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
A vintage photograph from the 1970s of Leah’s dad skateboarding in California hangs on the fireplace.
A vintage photograph from the 1970s of Leah’s dad skateboarding in California hangs on the fireplace.
The primary bathroom, pictured pre-renovation, was gutted and given a fresh look, while making the most of the compact original footprint.
The primary bathroom, pictured pre-renovation, was gutted and given a fresh look, while making the most of the compact original footprint.
The 19th-century property had been in the owner's family for generations and abandoned for over 20 years.
The 19th-century property had been in the owner's family for generations and abandoned for over 20 years.
Architect Gabriel Montañés brought in marés sandstone and indigenous plants to restore a 19th-century family home that sat abandoned for decades.
Architect Gabriel Montañés brought in marés sandstone and indigenous plants to restore a 19th-century family home that sat abandoned for decades.
Traditional Menorcan architecture is rectangular, squat and adapts to local climatic conditions.
Traditional Menorcan architecture is rectangular, squat and adapts to local climatic conditions.
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.