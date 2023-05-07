SubscribeSign In
Deep clean the house. Dust from top to bottom, clean out shower heads and faucets with vinegar, make your own cleaning agents, mop and polish hardwood floors, and shake out rugs. Your aquarium needs attention. Scrubbing the fish tank is one of those chores that gets short shrift, so here’s your chance to add it to the list. Finally, you’ll see the goldfish smiling back at you. Get an emergency kit together. Get supplies ready and establish a plan for the whole family in the event that things get serious.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Built-in cabinets and open shelving illustrate a few design strategies: Use humble materials thoughtfully, and make place for stuff.
Inspired by Moroccan hammams, the designers used tadelakt plaster and zellige tiles in the primary bath.
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”
High-performance design doesn’t necessarily mean importing your windows from Austria; these are from Marvin. An abundance of natural light reduced the number of decorative lighting fixtures needed.
The living room once had low ceilings, but moving the insulation to the roof plane allowed for dramatic plays of volume and light.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
“The idea was to make the house a string of pavilions so there could always be air flowing through them,” explains Marc. Behind the greenery sits custom chaise longues by Jaime Nuevo.
