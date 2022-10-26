SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Abigail Grychowski

Favorites

View 28 Photos
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
An aerial view of the property showcasing its spectacular perched positioning along the coast.
An aerial view of the property showcasing its spectacular perched positioning along the coast.
Perched atop a rocky two-acre lot overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the enchanting 1957 home is now seeking a whopping $12.5 million.
Perched atop a rocky two-acre lot overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the enchanting 1957 home is now seeking a whopping $12.5 million.
Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig
Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig
Housed in a former cotton-mill complex, the light-filled home features high ceilings, exposed brick, and a wrought-iron spiral staircase.
Housed in a former cotton-mill complex, the light-filled home features high ceilings, exposed brick, and a wrought-iron spiral staircase.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
Matte-black Tolix chairs surround a 14-foot harvest dining table that dates back to the 1800s.
Matte-black Tolix chairs surround a 14-foot harvest dining table that dates back to the 1800s.
-
-
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
Home Studio by Manuel Cervantes Estudio #DwellDesignAwards2020
Home Studio by Manuel Cervantes Estudio #DwellDesignAwards2020
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
Studio NAB submitted one of the earliest proposals and reimagined the cathedral with a greenhouse and apiary in the shape of the original roofline and spire.
Studio NAB submitted one of the earliest proposals and reimagined the cathedral with a greenhouse and apiary in the shape of the original roofline and spire.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Set on an urban in-fill lot at the edge of a terrace escarpment overlooking protected wetlands and a wild river, the Courtyard House weaves between natural and urban contexts.
Set on an urban in-fill lot at the edge of a terrace escarpment overlooking protected wetlands and a wild river, the Courtyard House weaves between natural and urban contexts.
Completed in 1953 by architect Harry Nakahara, this home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in Berkeley Hills and was specifically designed to take advantage of the panoramic views of the Bay Area bridges, city skyline, and Mount Tamalpais. The majority of the home's original features—including the layout, finishes, and light fixtures—are still intact, while specific updates to the kitchen have been made.
Completed in 1953 by architect Harry Nakahara, this home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in Berkeley Hills and was specifically designed to take advantage of the panoramic views of the Bay Area bridges, city skyline, and Mount Tamalpais. The majority of the home's original features—including the layout, finishes, and light fixtures—are still intact, while specific updates to the kitchen have been made.
At a 1954 midcentury home in the West hills of Portland, Penny Black Interiors deftly updated the residence with standout cabinetry, carefully-selected tile, and wallpaper galore. The renovation balanced preserving the home's innate character and updating its function for modern life.
At a 1954 midcentury home in the West hills of Portland, Penny Black Interiors deftly updated the residence with standout cabinetry, carefully-selected tile, and wallpaper galore. The renovation balanced preserving the home's innate character and updating its function for modern life.

8 more saves