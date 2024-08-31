Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Favorites

View 790 Photos
The diagonals of the skigard are made of hand-split spruce, while the uprights are juniper. The couple used local woodworkers for the build.
The diagonals of the skigard are made of hand-split spruce, while the uprights are juniper. The couple used local woodworkers for the build.
“The property includes a natural grazing path for farm animals. Sheep stand under the house in summer to protect themselves from the weather,” says Lexie.
“The property includes a natural grazing path for farm animals. Sheep stand under the house in summer to protect themselves from the weather,” says Lexie.
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
The sauna is clad in aspen—an exception to the ubiquitous pine.
The sauna is clad in aspen—an exception to the ubiquitous pine.
The master bathroom is encased in wood, from the floors and shower walls, to the vanity and toilet button plate. A small door opens to the outside.
The master bathroom is encased in wood, from the floors and shower walls, to the vanity and toilet button plate. A small door opens to the outside.
The master bedroom features an antique Norwegian bed rebuilt by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
The master bedroom features an antique Norwegian bed rebuilt by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
An oculus-like central skylight hangs overtop the great room.
An oculus-like central skylight hangs overtop the great room.
Twenty-foot sliders flank the living/dining area, providing spectacular views in both directions. The painting is by Randi Mork-Ulnes, Casper’s mother.
Twenty-foot sliders flank the living/dining area, providing spectacular views in both directions. The painting is by Randi Mork-Ulnes, Casper’s mother.
Floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto the woods and meadow surrounding the home. The stove is by Hwam.
Floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto the woods and meadow surrounding the home. The stove is by Hwam.
Beyond the facade of rough-cut logs laid out in a diagonal pattern, Casper and Lexie Mork-Ulnes’ rural Norwegian home is defined by a material palette of pine, brightened by the natural light and wood and meadow views that pour through the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Beyond the facade of rough-cut logs laid out in a diagonal pattern, Casper and Lexie Mork-Ulnes’ rural Norwegian home is defined by a material palette of pine, brightened by the natural light and wood and meadow views that pour through the floor-to-ceiling windows.
The interior of the house is lined in pine. Anchoring the dining area are an antique Norwegian farm table and chairs. The appliances are by Gaggenau.
The interior of the house is lined in pine. Anchoring the dining area are an antique Norwegian farm table and chairs. The appliances are by Gaggenau.
Wide stairs lead to an open veranda that divides the family wing from the guest quarters. In another nod to rural Scandinavian style, the roof is covered in sod. “When the grass waves in the wind, it softens the rectilinear nature of the house,” says Casper.
Wide stairs lead to an open veranda that divides the family wing from the guest quarters. In another nod to rural Scandinavian style, the roof is covered in sod. “When the grass waves in the wind, it softens the rectilinear nature of the house,” says Casper.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.

770 more saves