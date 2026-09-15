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Collection by Lucy Selgas

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Minimal Scandinavian with Desert Influence
Minimal Scandinavian with Desert Influence
Minimal Scandinavian with Desert Influence
Minimal Scandinavian with Desert Influence
Minimal Scandinavian with Desert Influence
Minimal Scandinavian with Desert Influence
Minimal Scandinavian with Desert Influence - oak and brass
Minimal Scandinavian with Desert Influence - oak and brass