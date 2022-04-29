The panels were fabricated using sand quarried from the site, which was mixed with a small amount of cement and dried in layers, each showing a slightly different hue.
Glass, brick, and wood converge at the home’s central volume. “The brick returns as windows allow the openings to be sunken deep into the facade,” Hoppenot shares. “The intersection of materials makes them feel like they are one.”
Living room with the sofa island
Powder room
Kitchen detail
Primary bedroom
Primary bathroom
In the primary bath, custom oak cabinetry sits below wall sconces from Allied Maker. The freestanding tub is from Barclay and the tile is LaNova.
White oak flooring throughout helps unify the home, with the original ceiling beams painted white. In the dining room, a table and chairs from Burke Decor are capped with a pair of pendant lights from Gubi Louis Weisdorf. An antique Indian bench sits against the wall.
Centerpiece of the entry is an Art Nouveau carved wood bench attributed to Antoni Guadí; the ceiling fixture was made in France in the 1930s.
Living room; custom sofa detail.
Primary bedroom; vintage brass lamps on custom Paul Ferrante nightstands.
Powder bath.
Kitchen.
Dining room; vintage, 1960s brass pendant light in the style of French lighting designer Jean Perzel, chosen for its geometric, Art Deco feel.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
A close-up view of the built-in daybed and custom shelving, which allows light to filter through to the hallway behind.
There’s now a storage locker for each member of the family. They sit atop a platform made of stained oak, like the kitchen island. The cabinet maker customized the molding detail to match the width of the pulls.