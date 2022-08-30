Favorites
Adair and Kopp carefully studied each window opening in model form, testing the light quality and making adjustments as needed. At the rear façade, customized Marvin Special Shapes gave them the freedom to create the stunning showcase of symmetric gabled glass. The pair forewent a slick curtain wall in favor of multiple glass panes with visible mullions, to add coziness and maintain the scale and feel of a cottage.
“This sink is one of the craziest things I've done in my whole career,” says Kaplan, who had his long-time stone fabricator build it from scratch, crafted with mitered pieces of marble fit together so the veining runs through uninterrupted in “beautiful waterfalls,” and the infinity drain is tiled out of view.