The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
Adair and Kopp carefully studied each window opening in model form, testing the light quality and making adjustments as needed. At the rear façade, customized Marvin Special Shapes gave them the freedom to create the stunning showcase of symmetric gabled glass. The pair forewent a slick curtain wall in favor of multiple glass panes with visible mullions, to add coziness and maintain the scale and feel of a cottage.
Floor Plan of Theresa Passive House by Forge Craft Architecture and Design
The tiny home on wheels that Tru Form Tiny designed and built for Judy and Dean Anderson is wrapped in white-painted pine and accented with ebony-stained cedar around the door.
The kitchen faucet swivels through the sliding window and doubles as an outdoor showerhead.
Cabinetry painted in Farrow & Ball Railings is topped with Dupont Corian in Whisper white.
The 34-foot-long Airstream Excella was gutted and renovated by Innovative Spaces in Santa Barbara, California.
The kitchen is another space that evokes modern flair, complete with a stainless-steel worktop and black bespoke cabinetry.
On the back patio, Bestor Architecture designed a banquette covered in Sunbrella fabric. The concrete bowl fire pit is from Potted. The architect was also responsible for the landscape design, while Terremoto handled the new plantings.
Beside the coffee bar in the kitchen, a artwork by Mike Saijo is displayed above a custom leather-upholstered banquette. The team chose soapstone for the island and the counter.
Bestor reenvisioned the kitchen as a luminous, clean-lined space with rift-sawn white-oak woodwork and marble counters. Benjamin Moore's Atrium White is on the lower cabinets. The faucet is from Newport Brass.
Master bathroom
Fireplace room
“This sink is one of the craziest things I've done in my whole career,” says Kaplan, who had his long-time stone fabricator build it from scratch, crafted with mitered pieces of marble fit together so the veining runs through uninterrupted in “beautiful waterfalls,” and the infinity drain is tiled out of view.
There’s now enough space for a large island with seating at the center of the room.
