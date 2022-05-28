Favorites
Bound by the four elements of nature – earth, wind, water, and fire – the Falling Leaves House by Bercy Chen Studio is a treehouse-like sanctuary for one young family, along with the surrounding habitat of cedars, oaks, mule deer, and the endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler. Inspired by the shapes and curled edges of falling oak leaves, the compound’s sheltering roofs and glass pavilions cascade into the landscape.
Originally featured on the tour in 2002, the Foothill Terrace residence marks another first for the 2023 event. “As far as I know we have never brought back a house from the past and featured it again,” says Spencer. The home, which has been remodeled and expanded by Furman + Keil Architects, is a blend of historic and contemporary styles, woven together by architectural legacies, including the renowned Roland Roessner.
Finishes repeat to ensure a continuity of feeling throughout the home. In the primary bathroom, the floor is the same large format porcelain as the exterior spaces, the vanity counters are Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the shower wall tile is Mutina Rombini, which is also found on the kitchen island.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
