In the kitchen, the couple kept the original cabinets and "beautiful, custom-rolled stainless-steel counters,” says Christine. They updated the island counter, flooring, and backsplash, adding Foro marble, Concrete Collaborative tiles, and Cle tile, respectively.
Creative director Ashley Sargent Price updated the kitchen of her family’s Ohio midcentury with Donald Judd–inspired cabinets, Calacatta marble countertops, and terrazzo floor tiles.
Across from the library, a former laundry room was turned into a bar with walnut millwork by Lutz Wood. The vintage lights are by A.V. Mazzega, and the custom-upholstered Tulip stools are from Knoll.
Oak parquet restores the apartment’s original historic charm to the hallway while setting a warm and bright tone upon entering.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
To help the bathroom feel larger than its small footprint would otherwise permit, a full-width mirror was installed above the sink and opposite to a translucent window in the shower booth.
Bound by the four elements of nature – earth, wind, water, and fire – the Falling Leaves House by Bercy Chen Studio is a treehouse-like sanctuary for one young family, along with the surrounding habitat of cedars, oaks, mule deer, and the endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler. Inspired by the shapes and curled edges of falling oak leaves, the compound’s sheltering roofs and glass pavilions cascade into the landscape.
Originally featured on the tour in 2002, the Foothill Terrace residence marks another first for the 2023 event. “As far as I know we have never brought back a house from the past and featured it again,” says Spencer. The home, which has been remodeled and expanded by Furman + Keil Architects, is a blend of historic and contemporary styles, woven together by architectural legacies, including the renowned Roland Roessner.
The couple loves to entertain, and the oversized kitchen island is the perfect place to prep. The countertop is quartz; the backsplash, hot-rolled steel. Barstools are from Pottery Barn. Lighting was sourced from West Elm.
The home is oriented to the south to take advantage of the light.
Finishes repeat to ensure a continuity of feeling throughout the home. In the primary bathroom, the floor is the same large format porcelain as the exterior spaces, the vanity counters are Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the shower wall tile is Mutina Rombini, which is also found on the kitchen island.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The walls are painted “Pure White” by Sherwin Williams.
Amber preserved the beams at the ceiling and incorporated new JWeld windows and door units.
THIERY SIDE TABLE BY KARTELL FROM SPACE FURNITURE, MIDCENTURY 60’S ITALIAN GLASS FROM RUDI ROCKET, AND ELLIS OTTOMAN BY GRAZIA AND COLight touches make the minimal guest bedroom welcoming. The linen quilted bedcover and pillow cases are from Inbed Store.
The downstairs guest suite has its own indoor/outdoor patio, protected by a slatted timber screen.
