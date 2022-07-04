Favorites
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
Located in Chileno Valley, just three miles west of downtown Petaluma, the barn is complimented by its setting and the coastal range beyond. Its entry frames a view through the house and out to the meadow. The light-filled living area opens up to the long view south and gathers the bedrooms and kitchen to either side.
Designed by architect Francis E. Leighton, the 604-square-foot space known as the Hi House is encompassed with glass and surrounded by thick bishop pines. Surrounded by the Point Reyes National Seashore and Tomales Bay State Park, the five-acre estate is a secluded, tranquil sanctuary. The property is located just minutes away from the Pacific Ocean, and it's close to tons of hiking trails.
Built in 1954, the Donald and Helen Olsen House was designed by Berkeley architect Donald Olsen and is a well-preserved example of International Style. A modern masterpiece in Northern California's Berkeley Hills, the architecturally significant dwelling was landmarked by the city in 2009 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2010.