Given Langka's directive that "the people who live around us have to see our roof and I don't want them to see anything but grass," topped the house with a green roof.
The horizontal concrete assembly appears to hover gently above the landscape, touching only on supporting columns. Floor-to-ceiling glass provides transparency from outside to inside.
Designed by Atelier Lina Bellovicova, House LO marks the country's first residential project to use hempcrete, a sustainable and fire-and-mold-resistant materil. "The roof is covered with a green carpet so that the house merges with nature and is well insulated,
The home displays several applications of the same materials—metal, glass, and concrete—a key characteristic of most Ellwood homes.
The home features more covered deck space than interior living space, evoking a feeling of living in the landscape.
It was essential that the home felt nestled into the landscape, rather than perched on the edge of the dramatic clifftop site. “My client had commissioned a house design that was rejected by members of his family—the formidable force that is his sisters,” says architect Belinda George. “They felt the site deserved a more considered approach. As I had worked for Tom before on more urban projects, he asked me to design a bach for him and his family. He wanted it to feel relaxed and connected to the land.”
"The views and access to sunshine were really the key considerations that helped us position the home,
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Tucked away in the wooded Nescove Bluff, the three-bedroom abode aligns with a long tradition of Oregon architecture known as northwest regional modernism, made famous by Pietro Belluschi.
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,
