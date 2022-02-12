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“It’s very similar to what you’d see for corn storage,” the homeowner says of the custom designed stairwell screen. On the landing, a long vertical window frames a picturesque view of the property. As a passageway that you would typically walk through quickly, the design details in the stairwell create an experience where you instead stop and linger.
Before: Black Butte Ranch is a private resort community in central Oregon with homes that were mostly developed in the 1970s. "On one hand, you can say that there’s something that almost feels like Sea Ranch," says Hacker designer Jennifer Fowler, referring to the famous Northern California enclave. "They're funky in that '70s way, and they're all really different." Tim and Nive’s condo was built in 1972, and has 1,905 square feet over three floors with four bedrooms and three baths.
A view of the kitchen's back wall shows the bright marriage of the yellow Fireclay tile backsplash with incoming light from the adjacent sliding door and the row of windows just above the hanging Boca Raton blue cabinets. Basked in light, the new kitchen displays an organized and cheerful aesthetic.
Pros: Laminate is at the low end of the price range for countertops, is scratch- and stain-resistant, and comes in a tremendous range of colors. It’s also easy to install, making it a viable DIY option for the handy crowd. Cons: Because laminate countertops are created by layering pieces of plywood and plastic, edges can chip off easily, and the surface can even melt if too much heat is applied directly.
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