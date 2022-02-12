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Collection by Ephraim Paras

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“It’s very similar to what you’d see for corn storage,” the homeowner says of the custom designed stairwell screen. On the landing, a long vertical window frames a picturesque view of the property. As a passageway that you would typically walk through quickly, the design details in the stairwell create an experience where you instead stop and linger.
“It’s very similar to what you’d see for corn storage,” the homeowner says of the custom designed stairwell screen. On the landing, a long vertical window frames a picturesque view of the property. As a passageway that you would typically walk through quickly, the design details in the stairwell create an experience where you instead stop and linger.
Before: Black Butte Ranch is a private resort community in central Oregon with homes that were mostly developed in the 1970s. "On one hand, you can say that there’s something that almost feels like Sea Ranch," says Hacker designer Jennifer Fowler, referring to the famous Northern California enclave. "They're funky in that '70s way, and they're all really different." Tim and Nive’s condo was built in 1972, and has 1,905 square feet over three floors with four bedrooms and three baths.
Before: Black Butte Ranch is a private resort community in central Oregon with homes that were mostly developed in the 1970s. "On one hand, you can say that there’s something that almost feels like Sea Ranch," says Hacker designer Jennifer Fowler, referring to the famous Northern California enclave. "They're funky in that '70s way, and they're all really different." Tim and Nive’s condo was built in 1972, and has 1,905 square feet over three floors with four bedrooms and three baths.
The home takes the form of two volumes that slide past each other. The front door leads directly to the center of the home, which connects to the both the entrance courtyard and the rear pool area, dissolving the boundaries between interior and exterior space.
The home takes the form of two volumes that slide past each other. The front door leads directly to the center of the home, which connects to the both the entrance courtyard and the rear pool area, dissolving the boundaries between interior and exterior space.
The living room has a glazed corner and a window that looks into the entrance courtyard. The Shaya table lamps are by Canadian brand Neuvo.
The living room has a glazed corner and a window that looks into the entrance courtyard. The Shaya table lamps are by Canadian brand Neuvo.
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
In this kitchen with matte black cabinets, elegant Perini Monroe ceramic tiles line the kitchen backsplash.
In this kitchen with matte black cabinets, elegant Perini Monroe ceramic tiles line the kitchen backsplash.
A view of the kitchen's back wall shows the bright marriage of the yellow Fireclay tile backsplash with incoming light from the adjacent sliding door and the row of windows just above the hanging Boca Raton blue cabinets. Basked in light, the new kitchen displays an organized and cheerful aesthetic.
A view of the kitchen's back wall shows the bright marriage of the yellow Fireclay tile backsplash with incoming light from the adjacent sliding door and the row of windows just above the hanging Boca Raton blue cabinets. Basked in light, the new kitchen displays an organized and cheerful aesthetic.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
Pros: Laminate is at the low end of the price range for countertops, is scratch- and stain-resistant, and comes in a tremendous range of colors. It’s also easy to install, making it a viable DIY option for the handy crowd. Cons: Because laminate countertops are created by layering pieces of plywood and plastic, edges can chip off easily, and the surface can even melt if too much heat is applied directly.
Pros: Laminate is at the low end of the price range for countertops, is scratch- and stain-resistant, and comes in a tremendous range of colors. It’s also easy to install, making it a viable DIY option for the handy crowd. Cons: Because laminate countertops are created by layering pieces of plywood and plastic, edges can chip off easily, and the surface can even melt if too much heat is applied directly.
The texture of this off-white tile allows light to catch at different angles, producing a graphic pattern along the tall wall behind the kitchen cabinets. The light gray of the cabinets and white countertops make for a clean and modern composition.
The texture of this off-white tile allows light to catch at different angles, producing a graphic pattern along the tall wall behind the kitchen cabinets. The light gray of the cabinets and white countertops make for a clean and modern composition.
Keeping the original mottled, worn-brick walls and outfitting the kitchen with their own custom cabinetry were among this couple’s cost-saving measures.
Keeping the original mottled, worn-brick walls and outfitting the kitchen with their own custom cabinetry were among this couple’s cost-saving measures.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors were used to convey a clean, contemporary and serene vibe within the open plan common areas.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors were used to convey a clean, contemporary and serene vibe within the open plan common areas.
The warm, rustic, original timber frame provides wonderful contrast to these cool, muted shades.
The warm, rustic, original timber frame provides wonderful contrast to these cool, muted shades.
A closer look at the warm and welcoming entrance foyer.
A closer look at the warm and welcoming entrance foyer.
The kitchen features cheerful, sea-green cabinetry.
The kitchen features cheerful, sea-green cabinetry.
Within the home, the ceiling heights range from 11 to 21 feet.
Within the home, the ceiling heights range from 11 to 21 feet.

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