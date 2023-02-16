Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
SUMMER20
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
k
Collection by
Kenneth Spong
Favorites
View
9
Photos
Expansive floor-to-ceiling glass doors line the rear of the home, connecting the main living areas with the backyard patio overlooking the nearby Joshua Tree National Park.
A sparkling pool and jacuzzi awaits in the private backyard.
Soaring trees and rocks surround the property, which is accessed via a gated entrance.
"With over two luscious acres strewn with majestic mature trees, the property easily fits the tennis court, gazebo, waterfall pool and spa, pool house, and separate sauna,
Share