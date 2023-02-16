Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
Expansive floor-to-ceiling glass doors line the rear of the home, connecting the main living areas with the backyard patio overlooking the nearby Joshua Tree National Park.
A sparkling pool and jacuzzi awaits in the private backyard.
Soaring trees and rocks surround the property, which is accessed via a gated entrance.
"With over two luscious acres strewn with majestic mature trees, the property easily fits the tennis court, gazebo, waterfall pool and spa, pool house, and separate sauna,
