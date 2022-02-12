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Construction wrapped in summer 2024, and Lawler's parents send him regular texts about how much they love their new home. "Our goal with our clients is always to get invited back, and with my parents, that's thankfully the case,
Construction wrapped in summer 2024, and Lawler's parents send him regular texts about how much they love their new home. "Our goal with our clients is always to get invited back, and with my parents, that's thankfully the case,
The 3,200-square-foot home is connected to a shed out back, which has an office and storage space.
The 3,200-square-foot home is connected to a shed out back, which has an office and storage space.
The 107-square-foot apartment is divided into three zones, for sleeping, circulating, and bathing, and prioritizes efficiency "to the centimeter," says its London-based architect Massimo De Conti.
The 107-square-foot apartment is divided into three zones, for sleeping, circulating, and bathing, and prioritizes efficiency "to the centimeter," says its London-based architect Massimo De Conti.
Designed by Toshiko Mori, this North Haven home is topped with a green roof, and it comes with a pool, a guesthouse, and 25 acres.
Designed by Toshiko Mori, this North Haven home is topped with a green roof, and it comes with a pool, a guesthouse, and 25 acres.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
The cabin featured a charred timber exterior and a minimal interior, in keeping with its sustainable philosophies. The entire cabin is carbon neutral, and available for sale.
The cabin featured a charred timber exterior and a minimal interior, in keeping with its sustainable philosophies. The entire cabin is carbon neutral, and available for sale.
Nestled among towering fir trees and magnificent dogwoods in Cobb, California—just an hour north of Napa Valley—is the 700-square-foot cabin Hope Mendes recreated as an idyllic family escape. "We’ve always had a dream of owning and renovating a cabin in the woods," Hope says, "a place [where] we could take our kids when we need to get away from the hustle and bustle of our work lives."
Nestled among towering fir trees and magnificent dogwoods in Cobb, California—just an hour north of Napa Valley—is the 700-square-foot cabin Hope Mendes recreated as an idyllic family escape. "We’ve always had a dream of owning and renovating a cabin in the woods," Hope says, "a place [where] we could take our kids when we need to get away from the hustle and bustle of our work lives."
"Radical sustainability
"Radical sustainability
Contrasting wood finishes are visible throughout the house. The stair wall, for example, is smooth-sawn Douglas fir with a lacquer finish. Above touching height it transitions back to rough-sawn material.
Contrasting wood finishes are visible throughout the house. The stair wall, for example, is smooth-sawn Douglas fir with a lacquer finish. Above touching height it transitions back to rough-sawn material.
Before: The "blocky, brick home" was built in the 1930s in a spate of new development. "This is something you see a lot of in D.C.," says VW. This one was small, but had a floor plan the architects knew would be malleable. "It was like the smallest house in the neighborhood, but we knew that we’d be able to build efficiently out the back without sacrificing a room in the process," he continues.
Before: The "blocky, brick home" was built in the 1930s in a spate of new development. "This is something you see a lot of in D.C.," says VW. This one was small, but had a floor plan the architects knew would be malleable. "It was like the smallest house in the neighborhood, but we knew that we’d be able to build efficiently out the back without sacrificing a room in the process," he continues.
Sunna 3 Floor Plan
Sunna 3 Floor Plan
Marble counters, custom white oak cabinetry, and terrazzo tile flooring from Ann Sacks brighten up the kitchen. "Their light tones were the right balance of Southern California modernism with the warmer, highly crafted wood carpentry that the Puget Sound region is known for," says Wittman.
Marble counters, custom white oak cabinetry, and terrazzo tile flooring from Ann Sacks brighten up the kitchen. "Their light tones were the right balance of Southern California modernism with the warmer, highly crafted wood carpentry that the Puget Sound region is known for," says Wittman.
Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
The owners of an old wooden lake house in La Malbaie, Quebec, hired architect Anik Péloquin to add a contemporary addition to the side of their cottage, helping the old structure blend into its natural surroundings while providing the owners with more room for visitors.
The owners of an old wooden lake house in La Malbaie, Quebec, hired architect Anik Péloquin to add a contemporary addition to the side of their cottage, helping the old structure blend into its natural surroundings while providing the owners with more room for visitors.
Black cedar siding gives way to bright interiors in the idyllic Highland Bungalow.
Black cedar siding gives way to bright interiors in the idyllic Highland Bungalow.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transformed an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transformed an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.

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