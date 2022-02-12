Before: The "blocky, brick home" was built in the 1930s in a spate of new development. "This is something you see a lot of in D.C.," says VW. This one was small, but had a floor plan the architects knew would be malleable. "It was like the smallest house in the neighborhood, but we knew that we’d be able to build efficiently out the back without sacrificing a room in the process," he continues.