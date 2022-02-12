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Nestled among towering fir trees and magnificent dogwoods in Cobb, California—just an hour north of Napa Valley—is the 700-square-foot cabin Hope Mendes recreated as an idyllic family escape. "We’ve always had a dream of owning and renovating a cabin in the woods," Hope says, "a place [where] we could take our kids when we need to get away from the hustle and bustle of our work lives."
Before: The "blocky, brick home" was built in the 1930s in a spate of new development. "This is something you see a lot of in D.C.," says VW. This one was small, but had a floor plan the architects knew would be malleable. "It was like the smallest house in the neighborhood, but we knew that we’d be able to build efficiently out the back without sacrificing a room in the process," he continues.
Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
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