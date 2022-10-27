Favorites
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Asheville, North Carolina with distant north views of Mount Spivey, Assembly Architecture & Build designed an energy-efficient home with earthy materials, including locally milled cypress, southern yellow pine, and Spanish terra cotta tile. An atrium makes up the center of the home, bringing natural light into its core, which cools the space, filters the air, and minimizes street facing windows. Adjacent to the kitchen, facing the airy central space, is a birch plywood banquette with storage.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.