Favorites
We partnered with Hygge & West to produce a collection of modern artisan wallpaper that's screenprinted by hand in Chicago, IL. Heath designed wallpaper that combines a clean graphical style with hand-drawn lines in a palette inspired by our glazes in four patterns in four colorways: Arcade, Quilt, Slice, and Strike. Shop the collection here: www.heathceramics.com/wal... #heath #heathceramics #heathxhyggeandwest #wallpaper #color #handdrawnlines #navy #arcade
#bath&spa #bathroom #modern #interior #inside #wallpaper #graphic #renovation #JillMalek #BernsteinResidence #ArthurDallasStenger #Rick&CindyBlackArchitects