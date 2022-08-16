SubscribeSign In
Saving on the floor tiles meant that Casale and Crofton could spring for hand-finished wallpaper by Swedish company Sandberg. Photo by Matthew Williams.
We partnered with Hygge & West to produce a collection of modern artisan wallpaper that's screenprinted by hand in Chicago, IL. Heath designed wallpaper that combines a clean graphical style with hand-drawn lines in a palette inspired by our glazes in four patterns in four colorways: Arcade, Quilt, Slice, and Strike. Shop the collection here: http://www.heathceramics.com/wallpaper #heath #heathceramics #heathxhyggeandwest #wallpaper #color #handdrawnlines #navy #arcade
The wallpaper from Finland breaks up the clean white surface.
WALLPAPER THAT FIXES WALLS A new line of wallpapers from Graham and Brown allows you cover up that disaster you call a wall. Cinderblocks, paneling, really bad cracks? These wallpapers will smooth right over them.
Blackish Magic (Midnight/Chartreuse) Wallpaper; also available as Type II paper
The children's bedroom features bright carpeting and patterned wallpaper.
Aimee Wilder Loops wallpaper pattern.
