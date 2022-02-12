Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by maureen donnelly

Favorites

View 23 Photos
Thomas has owned a lot of the pieces in the home for many years. He’s particularly fond of the vintage Papa Bear Chairs by Hans J. Wegner, which have accompanied him through several moves. “It’s a classic, timeless design, yet incredibly comfortable,” he says.
Thomas has owned a lot of the pieces in the home for many years. He’s particularly fond of the vintage Papa Bear Chairs by Hans J. Wegner, which have accompanied him through several moves. “It’s a classic, timeless design, yet incredibly comfortable,” he says.
The couple updated the galley kitchen with new Ikea appliances and cabinetry and used a signature curved line to separate the wood floor from black-and-white Merola tile. They used paint from HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams for the interior walls—Notable Hue in the kitchen and White Flour in the dining room. The Lisabo dining table and chairs, as well as the Varmblixt wall-mounted light, are from Ikea. The Roman window shades with valance are from Arlo Blinds, the yellow Tam-Tam Stool in the corner is by Henry Massonnet, and the pendant lamps are from Hampton Bay.
The couple updated the galley kitchen with new Ikea appliances and cabinetry and used a signature curved line to separate the wood floor from black-and-white Merola tile. They used paint from HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams for the interior walls—Notable Hue in the kitchen and White Flour in the dining room. The Lisabo dining table and chairs, as well as the Varmblixt wall-mounted light, are from Ikea. The Roman window shades with valance are from Arlo Blinds, the yellow Tam-Tam Stool in the corner is by Henry Massonnet, and the pendant lamps are from Hampton Bay.
At the top of the stair hall, a generous custom Marvin window frames views of the forest beyond, inviting light deep into the home. The black-stained vertical timber panelling contrasts with the warmth of the Douglas fir, while the wood frame of the Marvin Ultimate collection echoes the forested landscape.
At the top of the stair hall, a generous custom Marvin window frames views of the forest beyond, inviting light deep into the home. The black-stained vertical timber panelling contrasts with the warmth of the Douglas fir, while the wood frame of the Marvin Ultimate collection echoes the forested landscape.
Another of the children's bedrooms.
Another of the children's bedrooms.
Floor plan of ROD House of Colour by Noke Architects
Floor plan of ROD House of Colour by Noke Architects
A custom mural by Adrian Kay Wong was created with input from the homeowners, particularly Lauria. Its yellow tones are matched by Emu Living barstools in the foreground.
A custom mural by Adrian Kay Wong was created with input from the homeowners, particularly Lauria. Its yellow tones are matched by Emu Living barstools in the foreground.
A good rug.
A good rug.
The desk folds up and the installation swivels to pull down the bed.
The desk folds up and the installation swivels to pull down the bed.
A custom diamond-shaped mirror from Zonda Taller de Muebles sits above audio equipment inherited from Poroto's grandmother.
A custom diamond-shaped mirror from Zonda Taller de Muebles sits above audio equipment inherited from Poroto's grandmother.
A General Electric stereo cabinet and a 1950s chair are among the vintage pieces in the living room.
A General Electric stereo cabinet and a 1950s chair are among the vintage pieces in the living room.
Except in the kitchen, Alessia and her partner made all of the cabinets, like this floating unit in the living room for the vinyl collection.
Except in the kitchen, Alessia and her partner made all of the cabinets, like this floating unit in the living room for the vinyl collection.
Before: A small receiving room at the front of the house made the narrow footprint feel segmented.
Before: A small receiving room at the front of the house made the narrow footprint feel segmented.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
The nightstand is vintage, and the lamp is part of the 96 Molecules collection by Aqua Creations.
The nightstand is vintage, and the lamp is part of the 96 Molecules collection by Aqua Creations.

3 more saves