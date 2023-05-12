SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by rakhoitv17

Favorites

View 7 Photos
For now, the ADU functions as an art studio, but it can easily become an independent apartment should the owners need it for aging-in-place, or as a space for guests. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">And as for its unexpected color? "It was inspired by a strawberry bush at the owner’s former home,
For now, the ADU functions as an art studio, but it can easily become an independent apartment should the owners need it for aging-in-place, or as a space for guests. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">And as for its unexpected color? "It was inspired by a strawberry bush at the owner’s former home,
The curved wall is just as pleasing of a detail when experienced on the inside of the writer's studio.
The curved wall is just as pleasing of a detail when experienced on the inside of the writer's studio.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
The fireplaces juxtapose ornamental wood and a modern concrete finish on the firebox surround.
The fireplaces juxtapose ornamental wood and a modern concrete finish on the firebox surround.