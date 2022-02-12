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Collection by Olivia Hedges

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An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
Renowned firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed an understated 1,000-square-foot cabin in a lakeside town in Northern Michigan.
Renowned firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed an understated 1,000-square-foot cabin in a lakeside town in Northern Michigan.
The kitchen is customized for Roberta, an avid cook. Easy-to-reach pots hang from a custom rack by Bjørn Design. Its hooks can be lengthened if she has to reach from a wheelchair someday; a lowered counter where she likes to work, read, and play cards can accommodate a wheelchair, should she need one. Oak veneers for the ceilings, floors, and cabinetry were a splurge, but Roberta loves their warmth and texture.
The kitchen is customized for Roberta, an avid cook. Easy-to-reach pots hang from a custom rack by Bjørn Design. Its hooks can be lengthened if she has to reach from a wheelchair someday; a lowered counter where she likes to work, read, and play cards can accommodate a wheelchair, should she need one. Oak veneers for the ceilings, floors, and cabinetry were a splurge, but Roberta loves their warmth and texture.
The cabin’s kitchen includes a gas oven/stove combination and a hidden pull-out table, measuring 23 inches wide by 27 inches long. Solid wood countertops and drawer pulls from CB2 and IKEA completed the look. The living room area includes a brass and leather firewood tray from Ferm Living and ceramic pieces made by Eugenia, including coffee mugs and an incense holder.
The cabin’s kitchen includes a gas oven/stove combination and a hidden pull-out table, measuring 23 inches wide by 27 inches long. Solid wood countertops and drawer pulls from CB2 and IKEA completed the look. The living room area includes a brass and leather firewood tray from Ferm Living and ceramic pieces made by Eugenia, including coffee mugs and an incense holder.
Floor plan of Poplar Grove by Bldus
Floor plan of Poplar Grove by Bldus
White oak slats and cork cladding give texture to the facade of a house that architect Jack Becker de-signed for himself and his wife, landscape architect Maddie Hoagland-Hanson, in an alley in the Capitol Hill area of Washington, D.C. High awning windows let daylight in while preserving privacy.
White oak slats and cork cladding give texture to the facade of a house that architect Jack Becker de-signed for himself and his wife, landscape architect Maddie Hoagland-Hanson, in an alley in the Capitol Hill area of Washington, D.C. High awning windows let daylight in while preserving privacy.
Floor plan of Brown House by Bldus
Floor plan of Brown House by Bldus
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
Nick transformed this former supply closet into a bar room to store liquor by installing picture frame shelves from Ikea and painting the whole room an inky shade of purple.
Nick transformed this former supply closet into a bar room to store liquor by installing picture frame shelves from Ikea and painting the whole room an inky shade of purple.
A kitchen shelf Nick picked up secondhand on Kleinanzeigen. It was very damaged when he acquired it, so he applied spackle to resurface it and painted it red.
A kitchen shelf Nick picked up secondhand on Kleinanzeigen. It was very damaged when he acquired it, so he applied spackle to resurface it and painted it red.
The kitchen was in a "miserable state" when the couple moved in, Nick says. Half of the kitchen is now blanketed in a serene shade of blue. The crumbling cabinets were also replaced with secondhand ones enhanced with an Ikea worktop, while the cracked floor tiles were covered with removable black vinyl flooring.
The kitchen was in a "miserable state" when the couple moved in, Nick says. Half of the kitchen is now blanketed in a serene shade of blue. The crumbling cabinets were also replaced with secondhand ones enhanced with an Ikea worktop, while the cracked floor tiles were covered with removable black vinyl flooring.
Nick photographed in the dining room area. The sideboard on the bottom is a piece he's carried around his entire life, while the shelf above it is a secondhand find inspired by Dieter Rams' Vitsoe 606 designs. The artwork is another original print from Helmut Sundhaussen.
Nick photographed in the dining room area. The sideboard on the bottom is a piece he's carried around his entire life, while the shelf above it is a secondhand find inspired by Dieter Rams' Vitsoe 606 designs. The artwork is another original print from Helmut Sundhaussen.
Nick adjusting the blinds, sourced on Amazon, in his kitchen. The light is a DIY he made by flipping a floor light horizontally and stringing it up from the ceiling.
Nick adjusting the blinds, sourced on Amazon, in his kitchen. The light is a DIY he made by flipping a floor light horizontally and stringing it up from the ceiling.

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