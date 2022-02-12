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The kitchen is customized for Roberta, an avid cook. Easy-to-reach pots hang from a custom rack by Bjørn Design. Its hooks can be lengthened if she has to reach from a wheelchair someday; a lowered counter where she likes to work, read, and play cards can accommodate a wheelchair, should she need one. Oak veneers for the ceilings, floors, and cabinetry were a splurge, but Roberta loves their warmth and texture.
The cabin’s kitchen includes a gas oven/stove combination and a hidden pull-out table, measuring 23 inches wide by 27 inches long. Solid wood countertops and drawer pulls from CB2 and IKEA completed the look. The living room area includes a brass and leather firewood tray from Ferm Living and ceramic pieces made by Eugenia, including coffee mugs and an incense holder.
The kitchen was in a "miserable state" when the couple moved in, Nick says. Half of the kitchen is now blanketed in a serene shade of blue. The crumbling cabinets were also replaced with secondhand ones enhanced with an Ikea worktop, while the cracked floor tiles were covered with removable black vinyl flooring.
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