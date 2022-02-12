Sierra Pacific windows allow the homeowners to take advantage of the property's 360-degree views while maintaining the high-performance envelope needed for both hot summers and snowy winters.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
The Mushroom lamp is also by Nick, and the painting is by Ben Day Todd.
The primary shower features Daltile tiles and Artos fixtures, and, most excitingly, a skylight. It doesn't just let in the light: it opens right up to the sky, (nearly) fulfilling Daren's dream of an outdoor shower.
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
A 1961 post-and-beam residence in Nichols Canyon cantilevers over the wooded hillside.