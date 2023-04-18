Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Subscribe
Sign In
j
Collection by
Joe Stegall
Favorites
View
11
Photos
Vibrant blue tile work adds a playful pop of color in one of the home's three bathrooms.
A large glass door connects the dining area with the private backyard.
Expansive windows wrap around the living room, allowing the space to merge with nature.
The multi-level residence is nearly hidden from street-view thanks to soaring leafy trees surrounding the property.
"The home is recognized as a Primary Building of architectural significance and listed on the West Vancouver Community Heritage Register,
Expansive glazing lining the main living areas presents striking views of the surrounding nature. Sliding glass doors connects the interiors with the front covered terrace.
Share