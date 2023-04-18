SubscribeSign In
Vibrant blue tile work adds a playful pop of color in one of the home's three bathrooms.
A large glass door connects the dining area with the private backyard.
Expansive windows wrap around the living room, allowing the space to merge with nature.
The multi-level residence is nearly hidden from street-view thanks to soaring leafy trees surrounding the property.
"The home is recognized as a Primary Building of architectural significance and listed on the West Vancouver Community Heritage Register,
Expansive glazing lining the main living areas presents striking views of the surrounding nature. Sliding glass doors connects the interiors with the front covered terrace.
