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l
Collection by
Laurel Herter
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6
Photos
The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The wall tile is Fireclay glazed thin brick in Olympic color.
A weighted base add stability to its delicate nature. The candlelight-inspired lamp won't blow over, or blow out.
Double-glazed windows are an important feature that help control the building’s interior climate.
Upon arrival, a generous-sized courtyard leads to the main entrance, as well as the private backyard which is peppered with avocado trees.
The Rothenberg Residence in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,495,000 by Benjamin Kahle of Deasy Penner Podley Real Estate.
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