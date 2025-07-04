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Collection by Peter Cooper

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Floor Plan of Galeo Pavilion by Stanaćev Granados
Floor Plan of Galeo Pavilion by Stanaćev Granados
Twelve electrically heated windows pierce the facade, framing views of the surrounding forest and fields.
Twelve electrically heated windows pierce the facade, framing views of the surrounding forest and fields.
Though there are neighboring structures, the guest cottage feels remote. Often times, black bears, fox, deer, and wild turkeys can be found roaming the area.
Though there are neighboring structures, the guest cottage feels remote. Often times, black bears, fox, deer, and wild turkeys can be found roaming the area.
Concrete walls provide privacy in the main bathroom, where the Holtzes installed a deep hinoki cypress soaking tub.
Concrete walls provide privacy in the main bathroom, where the Holtzes installed a deep hinoki cypress soaking tub.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
The fitness room faces north by design, allowing Michael to work out in soft, indirect light throughout the day without ever needing to close a shade.
The fitness room faces north by design, allowing Michael to work out in soft, indirect light throughout the day without ever needing to close a shade.
The wife notes that the pattern on the concrete reminds her of a floor she once saw in Nepal.
The wife notes that the pattern on the concrete reminds her of a floor she once saw in Nepal.