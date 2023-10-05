Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Norske Mikrohus’s latest project, Rast, is a 174-square-foot-home that promises to get you closer to nature.
A 4kw tiny wood-burning stove warms each cabin.
Abodu managed the build and delivery of the turnkey one-bedroom ADU. “The cost is up-front, transparent, all-inclusive— excluding taxes, fees, and custom site-specific work—and locked in before construction begins,” says cofounder Eric McInerney. The kitchen includes a full suite of Bosch appliances.
The vintage chairs are by Hans Wegner, while the table, cabinets, and the rest of the furnishings in the home were designed and built by Doug.
Reilly, pictured here, deleted the original front door in order to create an expanse of uninterrupted wall in the living room. The existing slider is now the main entry point. She clad the exterior with planks marketed as a shou sugi ban product that reads as burned, knotty cedar. A new, corrugated metal roof replaced asphalt shingles.
Salvaged ironbark floors in the living room step down to the adjacent kitchen and dining space, creating a built-in seating area.
The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
Designed by Michael Kendrick Architects, the 503-square-foot prefab cabin hovers above the forest floor to reduce its impact on the nationally protected woodland.
Audi’s orchid collection is displayed on custom Siosi shelving with an integrated ladder.
