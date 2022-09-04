Dwell House
Sign In
Collection by
Vipul Metaliya
Favorites
28
Large-format tiles, a glass-enclosed tub and shower combo, and elegant gold fixtures create a luxurious bath retreat.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
After: The bathroom and kitchen backsplash feature Merola white matte penny tiles purchased from The Home Depot.
The bathroom is sleek and understated.
In the bathroom, the clay plaster walls meld with high-gloss tile floors. A Bruma sink faucet descends dramatically from the ceiling.
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
The bathroom can be accessed through an entryway at the back of the bathtub.
The bathroom also includes an incinerating toilet.
Bathroom
Cle Tile's farmhouse brick wall tiles line the shower. The Omaha floor tiles (from Cle Tile's collaboration with fabric line Eskayel) give the floor of the bathroom instant character.
The bathroom on the second level.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The bathroom is lined in green mosaic tiles.
A Fireclay-tiled second bathroom with Kerf cabinets is yet another boon of the extension.
The bathroom walls feature Justina Blakeney Cosmic Desert Wallpaper from Hygge & West.
Clean lines and an airy palette continue in the bathroom.
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
Continuous view from the bathroom
