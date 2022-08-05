SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jennifer Bridges

Favorites

View 11 Photos
The 29-foot-long Airstream Ambassador
The 29-foot-long Airstream Ambassador
Guests can occupy the front L-shaped seating area comfortably. Sustainable cork flooring, Birch wood built-ins and natural decor form a cohesive palette.
Guests can occupy the front L-shaped seating area comfortably. Sustainable cork flooring, Birch wood built-ins and natural decor form a cohesive palette.
To maximize functionality, Bolden custom built the interior structure, offering a mix of concealed storage and open shelving.
To maximize functionality, Bolden custom built the interior structure, offering a mix of concealed storage and open shelving.
"It really accents the floor. You get that beautiful texture from the striations, and then the birch casework behind it. That is one of those things — it's so gorgeous."
"It really accents the floor. You get that beautiful texture from the striations, and then the birch casework behind it. That is one of those things — it's so gorgeous."
It’s vertical on the bathroom door and horizontal on the cabinet faces.
It’s vertical on the bathroom door and horizontal on the cabinet faces.
The bathroom was moved to the middle of the trailer to maximize privacy for the sleeping quarters, and provide a feeling of separateness from the front lounge area.
The bathroom was moved to the middle of the trailer to maximize privacy for the sleeping quarters, and provide a feeling of separateness from the front lounge area.
The rose gold trim continues into the bathroom as a decorative accent. A rich orange shower curtain matches the linen sheets and pillows.
The rose gold trim continues into the bathroom as a decorative accent. A rich orange shower curtain matches the linen sheets and pillows.
Floor Plan of Sol by Perpetually Devastated
Floor Plan of Sol by Perpetually Devastated
Potted plants add a homey vibe.
Potted plants add a homey vibe.
Custom-built L-Shaped sofas are upholstered in Pindler exclusive fabrics. Throw blankets add an extra layer of warmth and coziness.
Custom-built L-Shaped sofas are upholstered in Pindler exclusive fabrics. Throw blankets add an extra layer of warmth and coziness.