Front facade with firewood stacked beneath new cedar deck
The company plans to ramp up its services in the U.S. starting next year, and is currently certified in California, New York, and Colorado.
The Tini S is about 250 square feet, with an open bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom.
The Tini S structure has a shared living room and kitchen, as well as a bedroom and bathroom.
Sourced from Stûv and Novo, the wood-burning stoves complement the radiant heating system build into the concrete slab.
MyCabin offers plenty of upgrades to their units, ranging from lighting strips at the crease between the walls and pitched ceiling, through heated flooring, to a full set of kitchen and washing appliances.
While Konga considers customizations to the materials and features of the unit, they will only accommodate changes that align with their own standards for sustainable design and construction.
The full process can take between 14 and 16 weeks, but the company is working on getting the full cycle completed in 10 weeks.
In this model, the workspace perfectly overlooks the view.