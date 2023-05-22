SubscribeSign In
Now, a skylight fills the space with natural light. Large-format floor tile from Anne Sacks anchors the room while "the rear wall of the bathroom and entire shower is wrapped in a beautiful, subtle plaster," says Wise. The sculptural sconce on the back wall, a focal point, is from Rejuvenation.
The bathrooms all feature a skylight that brings natural light into the space. "We felt that it was very important to bring the sky into the most private space. We really pushed to have this," says Tatangelo. "It makes the room feel completely different." The pebbles in the wall element were all hand cut and hand placed.
The bathtub has sweeping views over the surrounding landscape, yet it’s still private thanks to the remote location. The black wall emphasizes the feeling of refuge.
The Gym Space system will fit in bathrooms of all sizes: “You don't have to have a big bathroom,” says Pareschi.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
"Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
The powder room features Dulux Australia’s Briar paint.
The guest bathroom features modern fixtures, cement-look tile, and subway tile. "This gives the space an elevated feel with high functionality, using some of the most basic materials," says Tarah.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
