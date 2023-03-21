Favorites
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.
The architects maintained the midcentury post-and-beam construction and Japanese-inspired details of the original building, while brightening and expanding the interior living spaces. Patricia Urquiola’s Tufty-Time sofa for B&B Italia meets Pebble coffee tables by Nathan Yong for Ligne Roset in the living room.