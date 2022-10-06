SubscribeSign In
The kitchen was formerly closed off and now flows into the living room post renovation.
Steven and Tata relax in their living room. “The house has always been deemed the ‘great escape,’” says Steven. “It’s a very special place for us.” The Superheroes stool and table are by Swedish designers Glimpt Studio for Cappellini, the blush-colored rug is from ABC Carpet & Home, and the Pan Pan rabbit figurine is by Ligne Roset.
The Citrons inherited the Modernica sofa, chaise, and table from the previous owners. They added a Jasper Morrison cork stools, all by Vitra. The cedar interior walls were inspired by the exterior cladding and are finished in orange oil beeswax by Howard.
Jordan put the living room on a diet, so to speak, reducing surfaces to open the space. He removed three feet of the existing stone fireplace surround and peeled back the ceiling to reveal steel structural beams, painted a red color matched to their original hue. The house’s footprint stayed the same. “Keeping most of the existing house was the biggest ‘green’ thing we did,” says Jordan. Instead of recalibrating the plan, he focused on introducing daylight, adding insulation, and replacing windows to maximize views.
The cooktop and oven are Miele, the counter-top is Caesarstone, and the refrigerator is Liebherr.
Bertoia bar stools by Knoll are tucked under the island in the Scavolini Scenery kitchen. Jordan replaced the original wood flooring with white resin, a robust surface used in high-traffic environments.
Steven and Tata Citron stand in the kitchen of their renovated 2,300-square-foot midcentury abode in Newburgh, a town located 60 miles north of New York City. Architect Jeff Jordan opened up the house’s interior, added extensive glazing, and recast surfaces to enhance the connection to the outdoors and create a clean, unencumbered living space.
Jordan removed built-in shelving behind the stone fireplace and installed a Cor-Ten steel panel in its place. Vitra manufactures the Jean Prouvé–designed Standard dining table and side chairs.
Seeking an escape from bustling city life, a Manhattan couple embarks on a renovation in the verdant Hudson Valley.
