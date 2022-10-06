Favorites
Steven and Tata relax in their living room. “The house has always been deemed the ‘great escape,’” says Steven. “It’s a very special place for us.” The Superheroes stool and table are by Swedish designers Glimpt Studio for Cappellini, the blush-colored rug is from ABC Carpet & Home, and the Pan Pan rabbit figurine is by Ligne Roset.
Jordan put the living room on a diet, so to speak, reducing surfaces to open the space. He removed three feet of the existing stone fireplace surround and peeled back the ceiling to reveal steel structural beams, painted a red color matched to their original hue. The house’s footprint stayed the same. “Keeping most of the existing house was the biggest ‘green’ thing we did,” says Jordan. Instead of recalibrating the plan, he focused on introducing daylight, adding insulation, and replacing windows to maximize views.
Steven and Tata Citron stand in the kitchen of their renovated 2,300-square-foot midcentury abode in Newburgh, a town located 60 miles north of New York City. Architect Jeff Jordan opened up the house’s interior, added extensive glazing, and recast surfaces to enhance the connection to the outdoors and create a clean, unencumbered living space.