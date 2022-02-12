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Collection by Clair MacGregor

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Each of the three ground-level units has a lap pool shielded by a concrete wall for privacy. Towering palms sway overhead. “One of the requirements of the project was to preserve all the palm trees on the site,” says resident Danaé Salazar. “The house was designed around them.”
Each of the three ground-level units has a lap pool shielded by a concrete wall for privacy. Towering palms sway overhead. “One of the requirements of the project was to preserve all the palm trees on the site,” says resident Danaé Salazar. “The house was designed around them.”
In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
A custom oak built-in sectional was created with storage underneath and behind, making use of every square inch. The cushions and throw are from Swans Island Company. And the sconces on the sloped wall are from Cedar &amp; Moss.
A custom oak built-in sectional was created with storage underneath and behind, making use of every square inch. The cushions and throw are from Swans Island Company. And the sconces on the sloped wall are from Cedar &amp; Moss.
A staircase would’ve taken up too much of the precious square footage, so a ladder was installed. The ladder stores vertical and rotates outwards from the wall to create a stair-like effect with treads instead of rungs. The broom is from Village Handcraft in Wiscasset.
A staircase would’ve taken up too much of the precious square footage, so a ladder was installed. The ladder stores vertical and rotates outwards from the wall to create a stair-like effect with treads instead of rungs. The broom is from Village Handcraft in Wiscasset.
A lofted space doubles as a guest room with a couch that pulls out into a bed. At night guests can see the stars through the skylight while laying in bed.
A lofted space doubles as a guest room with a couch that pulls out into a bed. At night guests can see the stars through the skylight while laying in bed.
A basket and pulley system was installed to easily bring items from the first floor to the loft. Shelving showcases pottery and glassware by local artisans: Saltbox Pottery, Campfire Pottery, Andrew Durham, Prescott Hill Pottery and Casco Bay Glassworks.
A basket and pulley system was installed to easily bring items from the first floor to the loft. Shelving showcases pottery and glassware by local artisans: Saltbox Pottery, Campfire Pottery, Andrew Durham, Prescott Hill Pottery and Casco Bay Glassworks.
Bedroom built-ins were made from pine milled from the site. Reading lights are from In Common With. The mattress is made in Maine by Portland Mattress Makers. And raw brass light switches are by Futagami.
Bedroom built-ins were made from pine milled from the site. Reading lights are from In Common With. The mattress is made in Maine by Portland Mattress Makers. And raw brass light switches are by Futagami.
A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
Off the side of the house, a sliding door opens onto a screened porch, which makes the living space feel larger as it continues into the great outdoors. “The screened porch is doing a lot of work,” Lehnen says. “When they have guests, it’s the dinging space. It forces the inhabitants outside … to be out in nature.” A grilling and seating area is part of the terraced decking below the screened porch. When it came to accommodating the larger vegetation, walkways were carefully notched around the White Pine Tress, weaving the building into the coniferous canopy. The deck is made from eastern white cedar and galvanized steel wire.
Off the side of the house, a sliding door opens onto a screened porch, which makes the living space feel larger as it continues into the great outdoors. “The screened porch is doing a lot of work,” Lehnen says. “When they have guests, it’s the dinging space. It forces the inhabitants outside … to be out in nature.” A grilling and seating area is part of the terraced decking below the screened porch. When it came to accommodating the larger vegetation, walkways were carefully notched around the White Pine Tress, weaving the building into the coniferous canopy. The deck is made from eastern white cedar and galvanized steel wire.
Floor plan of Tiny Camp by Winkelman Architecture
Floor plan of Tiny Camp by Winkelman Architecture
Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
Floor Plan of Kochi Cselle Addition/Remodel by Sogno Design Group
Floor Plan of Kochi Cselle Addition/Remodel by Sogno Design Group
A Japanese soaking tub is positioned beneath a window to appreciate the site.
A Japanese soaking tub is positioned beneath a window to appreciate the site.
Custom cabinetry runs from the closet into the bathroom for a unified feel.
Custom cabinetry runs from the closet into the bathroom for a unified feel.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
The new foyer is designed after a Japanese Genkan, and ensures the entry is clearly delineated from the rest of the house. The wood of the bottom stair forms the bench for sitting and removing shoes.
The new foyer is designed after a Japanese Genkan, and ensures the entry is clearly delineated from the rest of the house. The wood of the bottom stair forms the bench for sitting and removing shoes.

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