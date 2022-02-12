Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Erin Cochran

Favorites

View 1,732 Photos
When neighbors were getting rid of an old half pipe, Leah and Jakeh scooped it up, creating a skate ramp for their kids in the front yard. “We used plants to border it to make it feel like it was always there,” says Leah.
When neighbors were getting rid of an old half pipe, Leah and Jakeh scooped it up, creating a skate ramp for their kids in the front yard. “We used plants to border it to make it feel like it was always there,” says Leah.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Consistent with other homes in the neighborhood, the original breezeway separates the main residence from the detached garage. “In the original plans, there was a planter full of plants, so we’ve tried to keep with that and created a surfboard rack that is visible through the living and kitchen space,” says Leah.
Consistent with other homes in the neighborhood, the original breezeway separates the main residence from the detached garage. “In the original plans, there was a planter full of plants, so we’ve tried to keep with that and created a surfboard rack that is visible through the living and kitchen space,” says Leah.
We designed the kitchen to be able to see straight into our living space, making it easy to watch the kids while preparing meals,” says Leah of the newly opened up living area.
We designed the kitchen to be able to see straight into our living space, making it easy to watch the kids while preparing meals,” says Leah of the newly opened up living area.
Several handcrafted pieces by local artist Jim Olarte adorn the home, including this architectural macrame installation on the entry wall, made using old fisherman’s rope found on the beach. “It’s cool seeing him take what was once waste, found by the ocean, and reuse it for something one-of-a-kind and so beautiful,” says Leah.
Several handcrafted pieces by local artist Jim Olarte adorn the home, including this architectural macrame installation on the entry wall, made using old fisherman’s rope found on the beach. “It’s cool seeing him take what was once waste, found by the ocean, and reuse it for something one-of-a-kind and so beautiful,” says Leah.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
A vintage photograph from the 1970s of Leah’s dad skateboarding in California hangs on the fireplace.
A vintage photograph from the 1970s of Leah’s dad skateboarding in California hangs on the fireplace.
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
Original artwork by Lauryn Alvarez hangs above the family’s dining set, consisting of a handcrafted white oak table from STILLE HOME, and Nonna Dining Chairs from House of Léon.
Original artwork by Lauryn Alvarez hangs above the family’s dining set, consisting of a handcrafted white oak table from STILLE HOME, and Nonna Dining Chairs from House of Léon.
Framed by the kitchen window, a lineup of surfboards in the home’s breezeway becomes an artistic focal point.
Framed by the kitchen window, a lineup of surfboards in the home’s breezeway becomes an artistic focal point.
In one of the two kids’ bedrooms, a colorful mural by Taylor Bringhurst cascades down the wall. “She pulls in awesome colors and groovy movements that almost reflect little waves and the sunshine,” says Leah. “We love it.”
In one of the two kids’ bedrooms, a colorful mural by Taylor Bringhurst cascades down the wall. “She pulls in awesome colors and groovy movements that almost reflect little waves and the sunshine,” says Leah. “We love it.”
The boys’ room includes sweet personal touches, like the pennants that reflect their namesake—Velzy, age 4, was named after Hawaiian surf spot Velzyland, and Bonny, age 1 1/2, was named after Bonny Doon, a surf spot in Santa Cruz. From the bunks, the kids are positioned for optimal reconnaissance of favorite play areas. “The boys can see the skate ramp from their top bunk, so our days usually begin out there since it’s the first thing they see waking up,” says Leah.
The boys’ room includes sweet personal touches, like the pennants that reflect their namesake—Velzy, age 4, was named after Hawaiian surf spot Velzyland, and Bonny, age 1 1/2, was named after Bonny Doon, a surf spot in Santa Cruz. From the bunks, the kids are positioned for optimal reconnaissance of favorite play areas. “The boys can see the skate ramp from their top bunk, so our days usually begin out there since it’s the first thing they see waking up,” says Leah.
A custom floating vanity from STILLE HOME provides ample storage in the guest bathroom, while towels from Slowtide add a pop of color.
A custom floating vanity from STILLE HOME provides ample storage in the guest bathroom, while towels from Slowtide add a pop of color.
For the home’s primary bedroom, tranquility was the goal. “I wanted our space to feel like a little resort, so we went with a wood bed and dresser, linen bedding, and lighter shades,” says Leah. “It really does feel so tranquil stepping in there after a long day.”
For the home’s primary bedroom, tranquility was the goal. “I wanted our space to feel like a little resort, so we went with a wood bed and dresser, linen bedding, and lighter shades,” says Leah. “It really does feel so tranquil stepping in there after a long day.”
The redesigned primary bathroom features ‘Venice Sparse’ tiles from Concrete Collaborative. “My husband always wanted terrazzo, as he is a true midcentury fan,” says Leah, “and the one we ended up going with reminded me of the beach with some sand tones and beautiful almost sea glass chips in it.”
The redesigned primary bathroom features ‘Venice Sparse’ tiles from Concrete Collaborative. “My husband always wanted terrazzo, as he is a true midcentury fan,” says Leah, “and the one we ended up going with reminded me of the beach with some sand tones and beautiful almost sea glass chips in it.”
The large backyard space extends the home’s 1,378 square foot interior, with a Milgard bifold door creating fluidity between indoors and out.
The large backyard space extends the home’s 1,378 square foot interior, with a Milgard bifold door creating fluidity between indoors and out.
A healthy budget for landscaping allowed Leah to achieve a natural, wild look with plants. “I wanted to look out and see just lush plants growing wild,” she says. The collage of native vegetation was also used to soften the transitions between surface materials and backyard zones.
A healthy budget for landscaping allowed Leah to achieve a natural, wild look with plants. “I wanted to look out and see just lush plants growing wild,” she says. The collage of native vegetation was also used to soften the transitions between surface materials and backyard zones.
Although Leah, a landscape designer, often travels to project sites and works on the go, she draws inspiration from working outside on the days she is home. “When I’m home and working on actual designs, I love to work out back where it’s peaceful and sunny,” Leah says. “It helps me be productive.”
Although Leah, a landscape designer, often travels to project sites and works on the go, she draws inspiration from working outside on the days she is home. “When I’m home and working on actual designs, I love to work out back where it’s peaceful and sunny,” Leah says. “It helps me be productive.”
“They are quite cute and very wild,” Leah says of her three kids. The hot tub and surrounding deck were the starting points for the exterior remodel, with the transformed outdoor space incorporating numerous areas for the children to play and explore.
“They are quite cute and very wild,” Leah says of her three kids. The hot tub and surrounding deck were the starting points for the exterior remodel, with the transformed outdoor space incorporating numerous areas for the children to play and explore.

1,712 more saves