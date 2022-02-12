Favorites
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Consistent with other homes in the neighborhood, the original breezeway separates the main residence from the detached garage. “In the original plans, there was a planter full of plants, so we’ve tried to keep with that and created a surfboard rack that is visible through the living and kitchen space,” says Leah.
Several handcrafted pieces by local artist Jim Olarte adorn the home, including this architectural macrame installation on the entry wall, made using old fisherman’s rope found on the beach. “It’s cool seeing him take what was once waste, found by the ocean, and reuse it for something one-of-a-kind and so beautiful,” says Leah.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
The boys’ room includes sweet personal touches, like the pennants that reflect their namesake—Velzy, age 4, was named after Hawaiian surf spot Velzyland, and Bonny, age 1 1/2, was named after Bonny Doon, a surf spot in Santa Cruz. From the bunks, the kids are positioned for optimal reconnaissance of favorite play areas. “The boys can see the skate ramp from their top bunk, so our days usually begin out there since it’s the first thing they see waking up,” says Leah.
1,712 more saves