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Designer Steve Hermann led the restoration of L’Horizon. The 25 bungalows feature timber-beamed ceilings, white brick walls, and floor-to-ceiling glazing, with a copper-clad fireplace as the focal point.
Designer Steve Hermann led the restoration of L’Horizon. The 25 bungalows feature timber-beamed ceilings, white brick walls, and floor-to-ceiling glazing, with a copper-clad fireplace as the focal point.
Architect Paul McKean revamped the 1964 residence with a skylit central staircase and screens that cast intricate shadows throughout the day.
Architect Paul McKean revamped the 1964 residence with a skylit central staircase and screens that cast intricate shadows throughout the day.
The duo recently moved to Australia from Barcelona, and they drew inspiration from Spanish-style plazas for the home’s backyard.
The duo recently moved to Australia from Barcelona, and they drew inspiration from Spanish-style plazas for the home’s backyard.
"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
The rear facade showcases the deep-set metal window boxes Tyler created for the home.
The rear facade showcases the deep-set metal window boxes Tyler created for the home.
Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect and Majamaja cofounder Pekka Littow designed a seaside retreat in Finland to showcase the potential of self-sustaining homes. The first cabin was built in 2020, and there are now four along the archipelago outside Helsinki. Prefabricated elements like vertical wood cladding and crisp gables allow the cabins to be dismounted with minimal impact on the landscape.
Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect and Majamaja cofounder Pekka Littow designed a seaside retreat in Finland to showcase the potential of self-sustaining homes. The first cabin was built in 2020, and there are now four along the archipelago outside Helsinki. Prefabricated elements like vertical wood cladding and crisp gables allow the cabins to be dismounted with minimal impact on the landscape.
The wings of this cruciform residence jut out over the landscape on stilts to capture panoramic views.
The wings of this cruciform residence jut out over the landscape on stilts to capture panoramic views.
At one end of the house, the home's glass-ensconced great room extends over the hillside, anchored by a steel-reinforced concrete chimney.
At one end of the house, the home's glass-ensconced great room extends over the hillside, anchored by a steel-reinforced concrete chimney.
The concrete flooring is complemented by maple plywood walls, creating a warm, neutral interior.
The concrete flooring is complemented by maple plywood walls, creating a warm, neutral interior.
After reading about landscape designer Ryan McWhirter’s firm in a local paper, architect Karin Scott reached out about working on a San Antonio, Texas, lot where she and her husband were building their new home.
After reading about landscape designer Ryan McWhirter’s firm in a local paper, architect Karin Scott reached out about working on a San Antonio, Texas, lot where she and her husband were building their new home.
“The views from the home allow for an amazing sight of light, sun, and weather, enhancing the senses and the pleasure that it brings the clients in their new home,” says Anderson.
“The views from the home allow for an amazing sight of light, sun, and weather, enhancing the senses and the pleasure that it brings the clients in their new home,” says Anderson.

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